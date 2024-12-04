Govt to roll out 2 more guarantees at Bilaspur event, highlight BJP’s failures

The Congress government will roll out two more guarantees — purchase of cow dung from farmers and the Rajiv Gandhi Self-Employment Startup Scheme — at the function being held in Bilaspur on December 11 to celebrate its two years in office.

“We will highlight our achievements in the two-year tenure and the failures of the BJP,” said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu after a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) here today.

The Chief Minister said that no arrears on water bills would be charged from people in rural areas. “Only Rs 100 as maintenance fee will be charged,” he added.

The CLP meeting was held to discuss the preparations and other issues related to the function. While the Chief Minister chaired the CLP meeting, most of the ministers and MLAs attended it. State party president Pratibha Singh was also present.

“We are expecting around 25,000 people at the function. The Chief Minister gave necessary directions to everyone during the meeting,” said Pratibha.

Sukhu said that they would go the public with their achievements like the restoration of the old pension scheme (OPS), grant of Rs 1,500 per month to women, fixing minimum support price (MSP) for milk, purchase of maize at Rs 30 per kg, clearing Rs 153 crore pending payment of culled apple in one go, etc.

“We gave the OPS to government employees and the BJP retaliated by reducing our loan limit by Rs 1,500 crore. Can the BJP say it will give the OPS to the employees?” he added.

The Chief Minister said that they would highlight the failures of the previous BJP government at the function.

“During the BJP rule, we saw paper leak in the police recruitment exam and other exams conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Staff Service Commission. Corruption was rampant during the BJP rule,” he added.

Meanwhile, the BJP has decided to hold protests at various places from December 8 to highlight the failures of the Congress government.

A BJP delegation comprising top leaders will meet the Governor on December 11 and hand over a document to him highlighting the government’s failures.