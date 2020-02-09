Himachal to have CCTV tracks for driving licence test

The state will soon have CCTV-monitored tracks for driving tests to ensure that only well-trained people get a licence. This was stated by JS Pathania, Director, Transport, here on Thursday. He said land measuring over 85 kanals had been identified near Nadaun in the district, where a track equipped with CCTV cameras would be developed. He said similar tracks would be ensured in other districts of the state. He said the Transport Department would spent over Rs 10 crore for the construction of this facility. He said all licence applicants would have to pass the test on the track that would be monitored on computers.

He said the department had also approved the plying of autorikshaws in the town and over 35 permits had been awarded in the first phase. He said it was advised to opt for e-rikshaw as the government had offered a subsidy of Rs 55,000. This will include Rs 35,000 from the Centre and Rs 20,000 from the state government, he added. He said the department had mooted a programme to educate all drivers for road safety. He said all drivers would be given a training for two hours before issuing or renewing a licence. He said this practice had been started in Una district.

Later, he addressed a meeting of transporters and advised them to strictly follow the time table of routes. He advised drivers and conductors to wear uniform regularly. He said the issue of non-profitable routes would also be taken up for review.

Source : The Tribune

