850 schools and colleges in the state got excellence status

Shimla: The state government has released the list of excellence schools and colleges. In this, 500 primary schools, 100 high schools, 200 senior secondary schools, and 50 degree colleges have been given the status of Center of excellence.

These include 27 from Bilaspur, 56 from Chamba district, 26 from Hamirpur, 76 from Kangra, seven from Kinnaur, 35 from Kullu, four from Lahaul Spiti, 76 from Mandi, 79 from Shimla, 54 from Sirmaur, 35 from Solan, and 25 from Una. Primary schools will become excellence.

With this, six high schools of Bilaspur, seven of Chamba, five of Hamirpur, 21 of Kangra, one of Kinnaur, one of Spiti, 15 of Mandi, 13 of Shimla, 10 of Sirmaur, 10 of Solan, four of Una will become excellence high schools. .

Along with this, in senior secondary schools, 13 from Bilaspur, 15 from Chamba, 18 from Hamirpur, 38 from Kangra, 3 from Kinnaur, 11 from Kullu, 2 from Spiti, 27 from Mandi, 25 from Shimla, 17 from Sirmaur, and 12 from Solan. , 19 schools of Una will become centers of excellence.

Along with this, colleges include three from Bilaspur, three from Chamba, three from Hamirpur, 10 colleges from Kangra, one from Kinnaur, three from Kullu, six from Mandi, seven from Shimla, four from Sirmaur, three from Solan, and five from Una.

Colleges will become centers of excellence. Along with this, the Sanskrit colleges of Mandi and Sirmaur are also included.

The state government has decided that emphasis will be given on excellence for better ranking. The schools and colleges which perform well will be ranked, and on that basis, they will also be given grants.

Along with this, teachers will also be honoured. Also, the state government will focus on increasing admissions in these institutions. Criteria and guidelines for ranking of these educational institutions will be issued separately.