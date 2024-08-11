Descendant of freedom fighter, soldier Praveen Sharma martyred in Anantnag encounter, days before his wedding

Lance Naik Praveen Sharma, a 26-year-old soldier from the Habban region in Rajgarh subdivision of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmour district, was martyred in a fierce encounter with terrorists in the dense forests of Kokernag, Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir.

The encounter, which began on Saturday afternoon, involved Praveen, a native of Palu village in Habban, who was part of Operation Rakshak—a mission aimed at neutralising terrorist elements in the region. Late in the evening, the Indian Army delivered the news of his martyrdom to his family.

Praveen served in the First Para Regiment, a unit known for its bravery and expertise in some of the most dangerous operations undertaken by the Indian Army. The operation in Kokernag, one of the many aimed at eliminating terrorist threats in Jammu and Kashmir, was marked by intense fighting. Despite the challenges and risks, Praveen displayed extraordinary valour and made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation.

The Sirmour district administration was informed of his martyrdom. They promptly reached out to his family. Efforts to retrieve his mortal remains from the operation area were initiated on Saturday afternoon. The army has communicated that Praveen’s body will be airlifted to Chandigarh, from where it will be transported to his ancestral village in Habban for the final rites. The station headquarters in Nahan has been tasked with making all necessary arrangements for the soldier’s last journey.

Praveen hailed from a distinguished lineage. He was the descendant of a freedom fighter who participated in the Pajhota Movement, a significant resistance against British colonial rule. Praveen was the only son of his parents, Rekha Sharma and Rajesh Sharma, who have now been left heartbroken by his loss. The family, who was preparing for his upcoming wedding just a few months away, is now faced with the unimaginable sorrow of his martyrdom.