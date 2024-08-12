Two Punjab professors arrested for alleged bribery in Dharamsala

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested two professors from Punjab who were on an inspection duty on behalf of Pharmacy Council of India to evaluate pharmacy colleges in Kangra district.

SP Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Balbir Thakur, stated that acting on a tip-off, the Vigilance Bureau team in Dharamsala intercepted a Punjab-registered Creta car in the Rakkad area on Sunday. Two individuals, Rakesh Chawla and Puneet Kumar, both professors at different universities in Punjab, were detained and found with Rs 3.5 lakh, which they couldn’t account for.

he duo had recently inspected University Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research in Palampur, assigned by Pharmacy Council of India. It is suspected that they received illegal benefits from the institution.

A case has been registered against them under Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (amended in 2018), at State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau police station in Dharamsala. They were arrested on Sunday evening, and further investigation is underway.