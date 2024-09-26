Kangana Ranaut lacks basic understanding: Revenue Minister Negi

Slamming Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut, who claimed that the “Himachal Government was diverting loans and grants to Sonia Gandhi”, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi on Tuesday said Kangana had made the people of Himachal a laughing stock with her outlandish statements.

“People elsewhere must be wondering what kind of a person we have elected as our MP who doesn’t even have basic understanding,” said Negi.

“Even an illiterate person doesn’t make the kind of statements she makes. As an MP, she should be far more responsible. She, however, makes outlandish statements even in Parliament,” said Negi.

The Horticulture Minister said the people had made a big mistake by choosing her as their representative. “Even the media should not give time and space to such absurd statements. If the media keeps playing it up, it raises question mark on them as well,” he said.