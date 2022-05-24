Kaza-Kullu bus service resumed after 5 months

The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has resumed its bus service between Kaza and Kullu via Kunzum Pass in Spiti after a gap of more than seven months. The bus service was flagged off from Kaza on Sunday, May 22, 2022.

According to sources, Mangal Manepa, the Regional Manager of the HRTC’s Keylong depot in Lahaul and Spiti district, told that the bus service was halted on this route on October 15 last year because of heavy snowfall at Kunzum pass, blocking the highway.

“The pass receives heavy snow every year during winter, which cuts off Spiti from Lahaul and Kullu for months. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) restores the road for traffic in May or June every year, depending on weather condition,” he added.

Manepa said trial on the route was conducted on Saturday. The service began from today with around 13 passengers.

“The bus will leave Kullu for Kaza at 5 am and then Kaza to Kullu exactly after 24 hours. “With this, tourists will get a chance to visit Spiti, which is a famous tourist destination for nature lovers and trekkers,” Manepa added. “It is a 224-km long journey between Kullu and Kaza which costs Rs 498 to passengers, he added.

Comments

comments