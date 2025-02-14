Like Shimla, Manali also witnessing lesser snowfall, hoteliers worried

Just like Shimla, Manali, too, is bearing the brunt of climate change. Like in the state capital, snowfall has been receding in this famous tourist spot as well.

In the past 15 years, snowfall started deceasing noticeably from 2019-2020. Until then, barring 2015-16, Manali received good snowfall, ranging from 109 cm to 688 cm.

In the past six years, including the current year, the total snowfall has not gone beyond double digits.

This year, in particular, has been the worse over the past 15 years – the locals claim the town hasn’t seen even 15 cm snowfall this winter. Compared to Shimla, which is enduring the third consecutive dry winter, Manali is better placed but the alarm bells have started ringing here as well.

In 2010-11, Manali had received a massive snowfall, 688 cm. Even in 2012-13, it received 310 cm of snowfall, and 180 cm in 2016-16.

In the last six years, however, the snowfall has barely crossed 80 cm on three occasions and has been less than 50 cm on the other three occasions.

Like in Shimla, the snowfall window has been shrinking here as well. The town used to receive good snowfall in December and March as well but the snowfall in March is on the decline over the last few years. In December as well, the quantity of snowfall is reducing with every passing year.

The reducing snowfall has set alarm bells ringing for winter games enthusiasts and hoteliers in the town.

“We haven’t been able to put on our skies at all this winter. There has hardly been any snowfall this year,” said Roshan Thakur, an official of the Winter Games Federation of India.

Thakur said that the snowfall has been receding for many years now, but the trend has become more noticeable over the last few years.

“There has been occasion when January went dry, but then the town would get a good snowfall in February. January went dry this time, but there has been no snowfall in February as well so far. This change is really worrisome,” said Thakur.

Meanwhile, hoteliers are also worried over the receding snowfall in the town. Even though Manali has been getting less snowfall over the last few years, the snowfall on either side of Atal Tunnel and Sissu in Lahaul and Spiti compensates for it.

“Despite reduced snowfall, tourist are coming here in the winter as they can see snow at the Atal Tunnel and beyond that.

The problem will be during the early summer when there will be no snow as the snowfall has been less than normal at higher altitudes as well,” said Mukesh Thakur, a hotelier in Manali.

“The receding snowfall is a matter of grave concern for hoteliers, hydro power sectors and horticulturalists as well,” said Thakur.

Declining trend

Year Snowfall

2010-11 688 cm

2011-12 195 cm

2012-13 310 cm

2013-14 109 cm

2014-15 167 cm

2015-16 15 cm

2016-17 180 cm

2018-19 165 cm

2019-20 83 cm

2020-21 50 cm

2021-22 85 cm

2022-23 45 cm

2023-24 81 cm