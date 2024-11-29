Himachal CM Sukhu seeks special industrial package to boost state’s economy

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met with Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal in New Delhi, seeking a special industrial package for the state. Sukhu emphasised the need for balanced regional development, citing the state’s unique challenges due to its hilly terrain.

The CM requested a special industrial package similar to those granted to Jammu and Kashmir and the north-eastern states. He also urged the resumption of the transport subsidy scheme for hilly areas, which would help promote industrial production and boost exports.

Additionally, Sukhu requested funds for industrial infrastructure development projects, quality testing labs, and certification labs for export promotion. He also sought the release of pending capital subsidies under the Industrial Development Scheme and the sanction of pending cases.

Union Minister Goyal assured Sukhu that the issues raised would be examined, and all possible support would be extended to the state.

Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani and other senior officers of the state also attended the meeting