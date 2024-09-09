Palampur remembers Captain Vikram Batra on his birth anniversary

he residents of Palampur and various social organisations remembered the Kargil War hero Captain Vikram Batra on his birth anniversary on Monday.

Captain Vikram Batra sacrificed his life fighting Pakistani forces during the Kargil War in 1999 at the age of 24.

Tributes were paid before his statue installed near the PWD rest house. The statue was garlanded by many, including local politicians, members of Rotary Clubs, and heads of social organisations.

Vikram Batra was given the Param Vir Chakra posthumously. He became a face of the soldiers at Kargil, whose words ‘Yeh Dil Maange More…’ are still remembered vividly.

Captain Vikram Batra laid down his life for the country on July 7, 1999.

Waging war at high altitudes is a daunting task. Kargil was a long drawn-out battle, besides being a tenacious combat

As the nation waited with bated breath, the Indian flag finally fluttered firmly over Tiger Hills on the morning of July 4, 1999, and all of India erupted in celebration. Operation Vijay was successful. This was the war in which Captain Batra fought gallantly, making the ultimate sacrifice for his country.

Captain Vikram Batra was born on 9 September 1974 in Palampur. He was the third child of Girdhari Lal Batra, a government school principal, and Kamal Kanta Batra, a schoolteacher.