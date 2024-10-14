Residents seek rehabilitation as land subsidence plagues Lahaul village

Residents of Lindur village in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti are facing an escalating land subsidence crisis, prompting them to demand urgent rehabilitation to safer locations. The situation has become increasingly perilous as 14 houses had developed significant cracks, rendering them uninhabitable. The subsidence has not only threatened the residential area, but has also impacted the agricultural land, causing substantial damage to the livelihoods of local farmers.

Relief camps set up

Villagers have expressed fears as large fissures continue to appear in fields, triggering landslides that further exacerbate the instability in the region.

The residents, citing safety concerns, have been vocal about the necessity of relocating to a safer area.

In response to the alarming situation, the district administration has set up temporary relief camps to provide shelter to the affected villagers.

Recently, Lahaul and Spiti MLA Anuradha Rana visited the village to assess the crisis.

Hira Lal Rashpa, one of the affected villagers, stated, “We have been seeking rehabilitation to another place because this area has become unsafe for living. The situation is worsening every day due to land subsidence.”

