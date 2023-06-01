Shimla Airport should be Expanded with Regular Flights, Vikramaditya met the Union Minister

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh’s Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh is on a tour of Delhi these days and is lobbying for Himachali interests with central ministers.

In this series, Vikramaditya Singh met Union Civil Aviation and Steel Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in New Delhi and discussed various issues of Himachal, and sought the cooperation of his ministry.

During this, Vikramaditya Singh requested for the expansion of Shimla airport and to connect Shimla with the facility of regular flights.