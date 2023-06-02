HAS Exam on July 27, Apply till June 14, Exam will be held in Two Phases

Shimla: The Public Service Commission has fixed the date for the preliminary examination of HAS. This exam will be held on 27th July. This exam will be in two phases. The first exam will be held between 10 am to 12 noon.

The second exam is to be held from 2 pm to 4 pm. The Public Service Commission has issued a notification in this regard on Wednesday.

After this, the Public Service Commission will set a separate date for the main examination i.e. Mains exam.

It is worth noting that Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission has already released the notification of the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services Combined Competitive Examination 2023.

Candidates wishing to apply for this competitive examination of HPPSC can apply by visiting the official website of the Commission.

The online application process for this recruitment started from May 18, 2023. Interested candidates can apply till June 14, 2023.