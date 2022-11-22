Asia’s richest village!!

Himachal Pradesh is famous for its apple cultivation all over the world. These apples here are very famous not even in India but also people in abroad enjoys having these apples. Shimla, the capital of Himachal Pradesh, is known for its natural beauty and apples.

But do you know that Madavag village located in Chaupal tehsil of Shimla district is considered to be the richest village in Asia.

Agriculture is the main source of income for the people of Madavag village. The population of Madavag village located in Chaupal tehsil is about 2000.

The income of the families living here is approximately rupees 70 to 75 lakhs annually. You will find apple orchards everywhere in the village of Madavag.

Every person has luxurious houses in this village. The apples of Madavag village are mostly exported abroad. Every year apples worth Rs 150 crore are produced in this village.

The people of Madavag village cultivate apples using innovative techniques. Village people get information about new techniques of farming from all over the world through the Internet.

The farmers of Madavag village sell apples only after checking the market price on internet.

Let us tell you that apples are cultivated in two ways, one is on-year production and the other is off-year production.

Before Madavag village, earlier known as Madhavpar village was located in Kutch district of Gujarat. It is the richest village of Asia.

Prior to this, in 1982, Kyari village in Shimla district has been the richest village in Asia. The main source of income for the people of Kyari village was also apple cultivation.

History

In 1954, Chaiyan Ram Mehta, a farmer from Madavag village. Once he brought some apples from Kotkhai. He planted those apples brought from Kotkhai on his land.

At that time there was a lot of apple production in Kotkhai. The plants of apple planted by Ram Mehta when bore fruit for the first time, he sold them in the market.

When he came back after selling apples, he had eight thousand rupees. Gradually the people of Madavag village also started planting same apples. As a result, Madavag village became the richest village of Asia.

