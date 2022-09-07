Famous Temples of Himachal Pradesh – Part I

Jakhu Temple

Jakhu Temple located in Shimla is one of the famous temples where people not only from the country but also from abroad visit, it is believed that when there was a war between Rama and Ravana, and when Lakshman ji was fainted hanuman ji went to get a herb.

While going through the sky route towards the Himalayas to take the herb, Hanuman ji saw an ascetic yaksha sage here and that is why Hanuman ji descended at the place of Jagu Parvat to rest here and get the introduction of the Sanjeevani herb. Also their footprints are made and those have been made of marble.

After getting information about Sanjeevani Booti by sage( rishi muni), he went to get it. Hanuman ji promised to meet him on his way back.

He went towards the drone mountain and met a demon named Kalnemi on his way. Because of whom his lot of time was wasted, then while returning he could not meet sage (Rishi ji).

Sage became restless, so he built a temple of Hanuman ji on Jakhu Mountain and statue of Hanuman ji was installed in the temple. People come here from far to see this temple.

Wishes of people is also fulfilled, those who come here with a sincere heart, Hanuman ji does not send them empty hands, fulfils all their wishes.

There is a very huge statue of Hanuman ji in the Jakhu temple, whose height is 108 feet, this statue was established in the year 2010. This 108 feet statue is visible from most parts of the city.

Shikari Devi Temple

Shikari Devi Temple is situated at an altitude of 2850 meters in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. It is still a matter of great mystery for the people.

Old people say that Markandeya Rishi had done penance here for years, being happy with his penance, Mother Durga was established at this place in the form of her power.

It is said that Mata Shikari Devi temple has no roof over it. According to people mata Shikari Devi feels very happy to be seated under the open sky. Be it storm or rains, but the mother prefers to stay under the open sky.

The history of Shikari Devi Temple is very amazing and thrilling. This ancient temple is full of wonderful mysteries and temple without roof is also a very big mystery.

It is said that many times people have tried to make a roof but every time they fail, it is a great miracle of the goddess that there is no roof over the temple. The temple is situated in the middle of very dense forests.

Vasistha Kund and temple

Vashisht Temple is a major temple of Manali which is located at a distance of about 3 kms from the city. Let us tell you that the temple is situated in the village named Vashisht which is famous for its splendid hot water springs.

The water spring is considered to be extremely sacred and has the power to cure any disease. This temple was built by the sage(Guru) Vashisht who was the Kul Guru of Lord Rama . The temple is one of the most famous place in Manali and it is more than 4000 years old.

This temple is decorated with wood and beautiful carvings. Apart from this temple, there is another temple, which is known as Ram Mandir. It is known that the idol of Rama, Sita and Lakshmana is installed inside this temple, where Dussehra is celebrated for 7 days.

Naina Devi Temple

The temple Naina Devi is one of the 51 Shaktipeeths, located in the Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh. The grand temple situated amidst the mountains is considered to be quite thrilling and wondrous.

According to scriptures and religions, the eyes of Mother Sati fell here, due to which these Naina Devi temple had two eyes. There are many Pipal tree (ficus tree) in this temple, which are centuries old.

Devotees keep visiting this temple throughout the year, but during the days of Navratri, the beauty here is very much worth seeing. It is said that till date no devotee has returned empty handed from the temple of Maa Naina Devi.

Lord Shri Ganesh and Hanuman ji are seated at the main gate of this temple. In the temple of Maa Naina Devi, if any devotee worships with a sincere heart, all his wishes are fulfilled in a very beautiful way. The event is organized and celebrated for 9 days of Navaratra.

Manikaran Temple

The temple named Manikaran, which is a holy pilgrimage place situated in the middle of the rivers on the diameter of the mountain valley, about 45 km from Kullu in Himachal.

According to the authentic story, it is believed by Hindu religious people that when the ear flower of Mother Parvati was lost during the monastery here, Lord Shiva himself came to find it.

And Karna flower fell near Sheshnag, after which Shiva got very angry. Sheshnag returned Karna flower. It is believed that when Sheshnag called out loudly, there was a crack on the ground above, after which the sources of hot water were created.

Along with the hot water, precious rattans (gemstones) were also received. That is why huge idol of Lord Shiva is placed here

Kamrunag Temple

In mandi district the name of the hill in the dense forest is called Kamaru Nag. According to archaeologists, the treasure seen in this lake is from the Mahabharata period.

There is also a temple of Kamaru Nag Devta on the banks of this lake, people celebrate and worship in the month of July.

Special worship is offered to the snake deity by organizing the fair. It is believed that tradition of offering gold, silver and money in Kamrunag Lake is centuries old.

After the fulfilment of their wishes, devotees offer gold and silver according to their faith. Located at an altitude of 9000 feet above sea level, there is a treasure of billions in this lake, which is clearly visible from the water, but when it comes to security, no security arrangements of any kind have been made for it. Kamaru Nag Devta himself is guarding.

Kangra Devi Temple

It is believed that this temple was built by the Pandavas during the Mahabharata period. It is said that the Pandavas had told their mother in a dream that it is located in Kangra district, after which the Pandavas got the temple built.

This temple has been looted a lot by foreigners. After this Mohammed bin Tughlaq in 1337 and Sikandar Lodi in the fifth century also looted and destroyed this temple.

Once Akbar came here and helped in the reconstruction of the temple. Then in the year 1905 it was destroyed by the earthquake. The temple was completely destroyed, which was rebuilt by the government in 1920.

Baijnath Temple

Baijnath temple was built by the Kumaoni Katyuri king in Baleshwar district in about 1150 on the banks of river Gomati. This temple is situated on the banks of river Gomati at an altitude of 1126 meters or temple is made of huge speech silao.

One of the most important places to visit in Baijnath is the historical and important Baijnath temple built in the 12th century. It is believed that Shiva and Parvati got married at the confluence of river Gomati Ganga.

Baijnath, formerly known as Kartikyapur, was the capital of the dynasty in the 12th and 13th centuries. This temple is dedicated to Shiva, Ganesha, Parvati, Chandra, Surya and Brahma.

Jwala Devi Temple

The temple named Jwala Devi is situated on the high hills in the village of Himachal Pradesh. It is said that 9 flames of Mother Shakti are prevalent here.

It is said that the tongue of Goddess Sati had fallen at this place. Hence this temple is known as Jwalamukhi temple. The temple of Jwala Devi is one of the 51 Shaktipeeths of the goddess. It is included in the main pilgrimage places of Hinduism.

Jwalamukhi Devi is located at a distance of 30 km from Kangra in Himachal Pradesh. Jwalamukhi Temple is also known as Jota Wali’s Temple and Nagarkot.

The specialty of this temple, situated in the serene foothills of Kali Dhar mountain, is that there is no idol of Goddess in this temple. The credit of discovering Jwalamukhi Temple goes to the Pandavas.

It is counted among the main Shaktipeeths of Mother. It is believed that the place where the tongue of Goddess Sati had fallen, there the flame was emanating from nine different places from the earth’s womb, on which the temple has been built.

These nine lights are known as Mahakali, Ant Poorna, Chandi, Hinglaj, Vidyavahini, Mahalakshmi Saswaraswati, Ambik, Ajidevi.

Tara Mandir Temple

In Shimla, there is a temple that fulfils every wish known as Tara Mandir is situated at a distance of about 11 km from Shimla city.

The temple is very old lakhs of people come here every year to seek the blessings of the mother. It is said that about 250 years ago Maa Tara was brought from West Bengal to Shimla a ruler of the Sen period brought the idol of Maa Tara to Shimla from Bengal.

As far as the construction of this temple is concerned, King Bhupendra Singh had built the temple of Mother Tara. Once Bhupendra Singh had gone hunting in the dense forests of Tara Devi, during this time he had a vision of Ma Tara and Lord Hanuman.

Mother Tara expressed her desire that she wants to settle in this place so that devotees can come and see her easily. The king donated a large part of his land to build the temple.

After some time the temple work was completed and the idol of the mother made of wood was placed here.

After that the ruler Balbir Singh also had a vision of mother after which he placed the idol of goddess built of Astadhatu here and got the temple built more.

