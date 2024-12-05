MeT dept predicts 10-20 pc less cold wave days in Himachal this winter

After witnessing the driest November in past 100 years in 2024, Himachal Pradesh is likely to experience a warmer winter this time with the local MeT station predicting above normal mean minimum and maximum temperatures, while cold wave days are expected to be 10-20 per cent less from December to February.

There is moderate probability that mean temperature will remain above normal in parts of south-east Himachal Pradesh comprising Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Bilaspur, Mandi and Kullu districts, the weather office said.

There is also high probability of mean maximum temperature remaining above normal in most parts of the state between December and February, the MeT station said in its monthly and seasonal outlook for winter.

In December, there is moderate probability of mean minimum temperature staying above normal in most parts of the state except some areas in south-east Himachal Pradesh (Solan, Sirmaur and Shimla districts), while the mean minimum temperature will be below normal in other parts of the state during the month, it said.

Further, the probability of mean maximum temperature in December remaining above normal in most parts of the state barring some parts of south-west Himachal Pradesh (Una, Hamirpur and Kangra districts) is high, while the number of cold wave days would be less by 10-20 percent this winter season, the bulletin said.