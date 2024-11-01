Fairs, festivals reflect rich culture of Himachal: Negi

“Fairs and festivals are a testament to our rich culture and play an essential role in promoting mutual harmony and brotherhood,” said Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi on the first day of the state-level Kinnaur Festival-2024 being held at the Mini Stadium at Reckong Peo in Kinnaur district.

Negi, who was the chief guest of the festival being organised from October 30 to November 2, praised the culture and natural beauty of Kinnaur district. He said that the state was known worldwide for its rich heritage, attire, cuisine and unique traditions. “Despite challenging living conditions, the people of Kinnaur are known for their simplicity, humility and respect for everyone,” he added.

The minister said that in today’s changing times, the people of Kinnaur were still deeply connected to their cultural roots, having preserved their heritage and customs. He reiterated the state government’s commitment to preserving the state’s rich culture, especially in tribal regions.

Negi said that steps were being taken to promote horticulture in the state, including in tribal districts. He urged farmers and horticulturists to adopt modern techniques to increase their income. He added that the Horticulture Department regularly organised camps to train farmers in the latest technologies and tools.

Negi said that the state government was committed to providing land ownership rights to marginalised groups under the Forest Rights Act, 2006. The government had instructed officials concerned to ensure the implementation of the directives in this regard, he added. Other laws like the Right to Information Act, 2005, MGNREGA and the Nautor Land Act, 1968, introduced by the then Congress government, had empowered disadvantaged groups, he claimed.

The minister visited exhibitions put up by various government departments and inaugurated several sports competitions held during the festival. A ‘shehnai’ competition was also organised on the first day of the festival.

Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner and Mela Committee president Amit Kumar Sharma welcomed the chief guest. Pinewood Public School students performed ‘Saraswati Vandana’. The first day featured a traditional Pahadi evening, Kinnauri evening and a cultural night, with performances from renowned district and state-level artistes. Artistes Ankush Bhardwaj, Harmony of Pines and Rohini Dogra performed during the evening.

The minister’s wife Sushila Devi, Himachal Pradesh Cooperative Bank Director Vikram Singh, APMC Director Umesh Negi, District Women Congress president Saroj Negi, Kalpa SDM Major Shashank Gupta, Congress leaders and representatives of panchayati raj institutions attended the event.