CM: Dehra zoological park to be first to get green certificate

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the Durgesh Aranya Zoological Park being constructed at a cost of Rs 612 crore at Bankhandi in the Dehra constituency of Kangra district would become India’s first zoo to receive certification from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) for its sustainable and eco-friendly initiatives.

He said, “The project has officially been registered with the IGBC, which focuses on building and landscape certification. It will validate the park’s adherence to high environmental standards.” He added that the IGBC certification process signified the Himachal Government’s strong commitment to environmental stewardship and ecological balance.

Sukhu said, “The certification underscores the state’s priority to integrate sustainability into tourism and infrastructure development. Once completed, Durgesh Aranya will not only be a tourist attraction but also a model of sustainable infrastructure, blending conservation with innovation.”

He added, “The first phase of the park project would cover 25 hectares at an estimated cost of Rs 230 crore and is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2025. The entire project, with a total investment of Rs 619 crore, aims to establish the park as a significant tourist attraction and a cornerstone for boosting the tourism sector in Kangra and nearby districts.”

He said that the state government had secured permission from the Central Zoo Authority for establishing 34 animal enclosures within the Van Vaibhav Path and the Biodiversity Court of the zoological park in its first phase. “This approval enables the creation of spaces to showcase 73 species, including the Asiatic lion, hog deer, monitor lizard, crocodile, gharial and various bird species,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that a notable feature of the zoo would be a nocturnal house, designed to provide a unique view of elusive cat species. The zoo would also have a wetland aviary, designed to showcase indigenous bird species in a natural, immersive environment, he added.

He said, “The zoological park will boost tourism and provide employment and self-employment opportunities for the youth, thereby strengthening the local economy. With its natural beauty, unique attractions and eco-friendly infrastructure, the park will make Kangra district a premiere tourist destination.”