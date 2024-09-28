Fire breaks out at Morepen pharmaceutical unit in Parwanoo

A fire broke out at the Sector 2 plant of Morepen Laboratories Private Limited — a pharmaceutical unit — in Parwanoo on Saturday. No loss of life has been reported.

A fire engine was rushed to the site to control the blaze, which triggered from the lift and spread to other areas, like the store.

The fire-fighters had to break the glass installed in the lift to control the fire, which took some time, said Santosh Sharma, Commandant, Home Guards, Solan.

The fire had been controlled, though smoke was still billowing from some parts of the building.

They were making efforts to douse the blaze completely, he said.

The unit management is yet to assess the loss.