Nadda on two-day visit to Himachal

BJP national president JP Nadda on Thursday addressed party workers who had converged from 17 assembly segments of Shimla Loka Sabha constituency.

He said he had never expected that hailing from a small hill state he could be elevated to this position.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP’s parliamentary board and 22 states which supported his candidature, he said he will take the party ahead.

“There were more than 2500 political parties in the nation and about seven national parties. Most of them face dynasty or party-based issues where only leaders from specific families can be elevated as presidents. This was causing frustration in their cadres who were helpless and could not raise voice against such traditions,” he said.

The BJP on the other hand is based on ideology where a common party worker can rise to become the prime minister like Narendra Modi, he said.

No one can stop the party from moving ahead as there was introspection within the party based on organisational setup, Nadda said.

Allaying fears of the BJP facing erosion of its base, he said a part with 17 crore workers can’t face defeat.

The party has to move ahead from where it stood now, he added.

Seeking the workers support to surge ahead, he said despite the golden era of the BJP, workers should not forget their responsibility.

He recalled steps like abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir which has strengthened the people and said first time BDC polls were held there without any bloodshed.

Nadda is on two-day visit to his home state Himachal Pradesh beginning today, party’s state unit chief Rajeev Bindal said on Wednesday.

This will be Nadda’s first visit to the state after he took over the party’s reins from Union Home Minister Amit Shah last month.

Nadda will visit Solan and Shimla on Thursday and his home district Bilaspur on Friday, Bindal told reporters in Solan district.

The BJP chief will be accorded a civic reception in Solan’s Thodo Ground at 11 am, followed by another in state capital Shimla at 4 pm, he said.

According to Bindal, Nadda will also attend meetings of the core group of the BJP legislative body and state office bearers in Shimla.

Source : The Tribune

