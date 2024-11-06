Malana village in Kullu set to be linked with ropeway

In a huge relief to the flood-hit Malana village in Kullu district, the installation of a ropeway facility to transport essential food supplies is expected to be completed within the next 10 days.

The cloudburst, which had occurred on July 31, wreaked havoc in the region, particularly devastating the Malana power project and the crucial road linking the village to the rest of Kullu district

The natural disaster resulted in extensive damage to infrastructure, blocking road access and severely disrupting essential supplies

Sub Divisional Magistrate Kullu, Vikas Shukla, said that the installation work is in its final stages. While one stretch of the ropeway is already operational, the second stretch, closer to the village, is set to be made operational within a week. This initiative comes as part of the state government’s efforts to address the transportation crisis faced by the villagers, especially after a devastating cloudburst in July 31.

The state government decided to expedite the installation of two ropeways, recognising the urgent need to restore essential supply chains.

The villagers are anxiously awaiting the ropeway system to be fully operational. Ram Ji, vice pradhan of Malana panchayat, expressed the community’s deep concern, especially as the winter was already setting in. The village is known for heavy snowfall during the winter months, which makes traditional road access even more challenging. Ram Ji stated that without timely delivery of essential supplies, especially rations, the villagers could face a serious shortage in the coming months.

The ropeway is our lifeline. We are desperately waiting for it to be fully operational. With the onset of winter, it will be impossible for supplies to reach us by road. The administration must ensure that essential goods, especially food, reach us on time,” Ram Ji said.

The ropeway, when operational, is expected to provide much-needed relief to villagers, ensuring that they have access to vital supplies even during the harsh winter months.