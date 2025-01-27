Three arrested for duping doctor of Rs 2.7 crore in Shimla

Three persons, identified as Bal Mohan (40) from Uttarkashi district in Uttarakhand, and Amrit Das (40) and Gaurav Ahuja (42) from Gurugram, have been arrested for allegedly duping a doctor of Rs 2.7 crore.

The accused promised the victim, Dr Ajay Goyal, exorbitant returns on trading through a leading financial market advisory service.

According to the complaint filed by Dr Goyal, the scammer contacted him in November 2024, shared a website link, and added him to a WhatsApp group offering investment advice.

The victim transferred Rs 2,70,19,316.50, which was then transferred to various anonymous accounts by the scammers.

Upon suspecting cheating, Dr Goyal approached the police, leading to the registration of a case on December 17, 2024, at the Cyber Crime police station in Southern Range, Shimla.