Rahul Gandhi to address Congress district chiefs at Dharamsala on April 30

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will attend the concluding day of a 10-day training workshop for district presidents from three states in Dharamsala on Wednesday, where he is scheduled to address 62 party office-bearers.

The workshop, being held in Himachal Pradesh for the first time under the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan, is aimed at strengthening the party’s grassroots structure.

According to Vinod Zinta, general secretary (organisation), Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC), Rahul will be present from 8.30 am to 2.30 pm and will interact with participants during the closing session.

Senior party leaders, including AICC in-charge for Himachal Rajni Patil, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and HPCC president Vinay Kumar, have already arrived in Dharamsala ahead of the event.

The workshop covered a wide spectrum of topics, ranging from India’s history and the evolution of the Congress to the current political landscape and key economic challenges. The sessions have been led by Sachin Rao, who heads the training division of the party.

In addition to classroom discussions, participants were given practical exposure through field visits. They worked alongside beneficiaries of the MGNREGA scheme and engaged directly with farmers in their fields.

Zinta said the objective behind this exercise was to build empathy among office-bearers towards marginalised communities and enable them to better understand grassroots issues.

AICC spokesperson Kuldeep Rathore noted that Rahul’s presence at the workshop underlines the importance being placed on organisational rebuilding.

He said the responsibility now lies with newly appointed district and block presidents to translate this training into effective grassroots mobilisation.

The initiative gains significance as the HPCC had remained dissolved for over a year, leaving a gap in local-level leadership.

With panchayat and urban local body elections approaching, the trained office-bearers are expected to play a crucial role in revitalising the party’s base.