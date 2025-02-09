Rs 100 cr earmarked for beautification of Naina Devi Temple complex: Sukhu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today announced the beautification of Shri Naina Devi Temple complex at a cost of Rs 100 crore.

Sukhu, during a day visit to the Naina Devi Assembly segment in Bilaspur district, said that the work would be carried out in three phases.

“Along with Shri Naina Devi Temple, the state government will also beautify Maa Chintpurni, Maa Jwalamukhi, Baba Balak Nath and other temples in the future,” he added.

He announced the opening of a division of the Public Works Department and the Jal Shakti Department at Jagatkhana along with the upgrade of Namhol to a sub-tehsil.

Sukhu also assured people of providing Rs 8 crore for completing the remaining work of the 50-bed hospital in Naina Devi and full funding for the construction of an indoor stadium at Jukhala.

The Chief Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 13 development projects worth Rs 127.09 crore. He inaugurated a Rs 2.54 crore additional accommodation at the PWD rest house, Namhol; metalling of Dolra-Bag Mehla link road at a cost of Rs 3.69 crore, construction of Gohri village to Sayar link road for Rs 2.85 crore, link road from Galwa to Challela for Rs 4.92 crore and the upgrade of the Deoth Lag Ghat Jamli road at a cost of Rs 5.25 crore.

He also laid the foundation stone of multipurpose indoor stadium at Government Degree College, Jukhala, to be constructed at a cost of Rs 8.96 crore, improvement and upgradation of Navgaon Beri Road to be done with an outlay of Rs 79.25 crore and the upgrade of a sewerage scheme.

Sukhu said the government was committed to bringing prosperity to the state through ‘Vyavastha Parivartan’. “The state government was working towards reaching the last person in the village. He added the daily wage under the MGNREGA had been increased from Rs 240 to Rs 300.

He stated that the state government had fulfilled its six election guarantees within two years. Women were being provided with a social security of Rs 1,500 per month in a phased manner and by March, 2025, the Indira Gandhi Sukh Samman Nidhi would be given to 50,000 women.

Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh said Rs 80 crore would be allocated for strengthening the Navgaon-Bari road. “An estimate of Rs 3 crore has been prepared for the widening and strengthening of the road leading to the temple,” he added.