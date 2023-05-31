Opportunities to become a Gramin Dak Sevak, Read Full News

India Post has invited applications to accept applications for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevak posts. Suitable candidates can apply online through the official site of Indian Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Under the recruitment drive, 12,828 posts will be filled. The application process for the recruitment will begin on May 22 and end on June 11. The correction home will open on 12th and close on the 14th June, 2023.

It is advised that they fill in the information in the Application Form correctly. Because the wrong form will not be accepted by India Post.

Educational Qualification

Nomination by applying for recruitment having passed class X with Science and English subject conducted by any recognized Board of Government of India / State Certificate / Union Territories.

Such Tax Application

First, go to the website.

After that click on the recruitment link.

Get it by entering your personal details.

After that fill the form and log in.

After that download a copy of the form and keep it with you.

Keep.

Age Limit

The age of prescription for recruitment should be 18 to 40 years. More details related to age relaxation apply on the website check new.

Selection Process

The selection of nomination will be done on the basis of marks obtained in 10th. More information can be entered on the website.

Application

A fee of Rs 100 has to be paid for all positions in the choice of division. However, payment of fee is exempted for all women, notices/documents of scheduled tribes, PWD, and transwomen.