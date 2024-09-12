PWD Minister directs officials to take strict action against ‘underperforming’ contractors

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh today directed officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) to take strict action against underperforming contractors. He gave the orders during a review meeting of the senior officers of the state’s PWD held here today.

The minister stressed the importance of maintaining quality in infrastructure development, issued strict directives to officials to monitor contractors’ performance. He urged them to take decisive action against non-performing contractors and blacklist those who deliver sub-par work. At the same time, he recommended rewarding contractors whose work meets high-quality standards by awarding them more projects.

He also highlighted the significant progress made by the department in executing key projects, backed by a budget of Rs 2240.27 crore for the current financial year, with Rs 526.42 crore already utilised.

He said that the department has made notable progress in infrastructure development, constructing 18 bridges, 33 buildings, 190.44 kilometres of motorable roads and 309.22 kilometres of cross drainage. In addition, 674.30 kilometres of roads have been tarred and 1,060 kilometres have undergone periodic renewals.

Vikramaditya Singh also highlighted the significant achievements under PMGSY-II, where 100 per cent of the work has been completed, while PMGSY-I has reached a 99 per cent completion rate. Additionally, 337 projects under NABARD are currently underway, with the remaining 15 projects expected to be awarded soon.

Emphasising the commitment to quality assurance, he highlighted Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s visionary leadership in modernising the PWD.

He explained that under the CM’s guidance, the department was actively working on upgrading its WAMIS software. He said that this step would revolutionise PWD operations and would ensure enhanced transparency in project execution. “It would streamline the tendering process and guarantee the timely completion of works and would reflect the government’s focus on efficiency and accountability in governance,” he said.

Addressing the recent monsoon damage, Vikramaditya Singh commended the PWD for their tireless efforts in responding to infrastructure challenges posed by heavy rainfall. He directed the department to prioritise the urgent repair and maintenance of damaged roads and bridges to prevent any inconvenience to the public. Ensuring timely pothole repairs and the swift restoration of flood-affected roads was on priority, he said.