HPBOSE Result 2017: HP Board 12th Result 2017 declared; check your results at hpbose.org

The result of Himachal Pradesh senior secondary (10+2) has been declared. According to the chaiman of HPBOSE 102075 students appeared in the exam out of which 73948 students has cleared the exam. 15886 students has declared with compartment and has to re-appear in the specific subject. Exam Result pass percentage was 72.89 percent.

In the meantime board has issued the merit list of science student which can be seen here.

Science student Hritik Kandouria of CRC school Rehan Kangra has secured first position with 98.40 percent marks in the state. Nikhil Kumar of Gurukul School Hamirpur stood second with 97.80 percent marks. Piyush Thakur of Little Angel Public School Maihre has earned third position with 98.40 percent marks.

In the science stream fourteen girl students has made it to the top 10 list of toppers.

According to the chairman of education board the result has been prepared merely in 27 days.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) students are able to check their HP Board 12th Result 2017 online.

The candidates can follow the following steps to check their Himachal Plus Two Results 2017, Himachal Class 12 Results 2017:

Log on to hpbose.org

– Click on the link which says ‘result’.

– Click on HPBOSE Class 12 result link.

– Insert your roll number and press Enter. Your result should be on screen.

Note: The website could be overburdened during the result day so please be patient and try again if does not load as expected.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of secondary and senior secondary education had conducted the Class XII annual examinations from March 03 to March 28, 2017.

78.93 percent students cleared the test conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Board in 2016.

