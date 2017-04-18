Necessasity of Interview for third and fourth class recruitments ended

The process of interview for third class and fourth class recruitments has been stopped. The state government on Monday issued a notification in this regard. An evaluation of fifteen marks will replace the requirement of an interview. The evaluation will be based on different criteria.

After an order from Chief secretary VC Farka of Himachal Pradesh a notification was issued by personnel department to end the interview. According to new process a written test, required educational qualification and assessment procedure will be followed to fill in the vacancies.

Comments

comments