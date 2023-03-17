13 New Schemes Announced in CM Sukhu’s Bbudget Speech, know about them

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu presented the first budget of his tenure on Friday. In the budget speech, the Chief Minister announced the launch of 13 new schemes.

Several announcements were made for youth, women, farmers-horticulturists, and businessmen. Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu presented a budget of Rs 53, 413 crore for the year 2023-24.

Rajiv Gandhi Government Model Day Boarding School

Under this scheme, Rajiv Gandhi Government Model Day Boarding Schools will be opened in each assembly constituency with sports facilities, swimming pool etc.

Chief Minister Sukh Shelter Scheme

Under this scheme, Mukhyamantri Sukh Ashray Yojana will be started for destitute women and elderly persons.

Orphan children up to the age of 27 who will be benefited under this scheme will be called Children of the State and for them only the government will fulfill the responsibility of the mother and father.

Chief Minister Widow and Single Woman Housing Scheme

A new scheme Mukhyamantri Vidhwa Evam Ekal Nari Awas Yojana will be started to house 7,000 widows and single women.

Chief Minister Student Promotion Scheme

Under the Mukhyamantri Vidyarthi Protsahan Yojana, subsidy will be provided on the interest of the loan to poor children for higher education.

Chief Minister’s Safe Childhood Campaign will be started. Drug and drug-free Himachal campaign will be started.

Him Unnati for Agriculture Development

Integrated Him Unnati Yojana will be started for the overall development of agriculture on the basis of cluster approach.

Him Ganga for expansion of milk sector

Him Ganga scheme will be started to promote milk production. 500 crore has been announced for this scheme. New milk processing plants will be set up and existing plants will be upgraded.

Chief Minister Small Shopkeeper Welfare Scheme

Under the Chief Minister’s Small Shopkeeper Welfare Scheme, small shopkeepers like tailors, barbers, tea vendors, street vendors, etc. will be given 50 percent interest subsidy on loans up to Rs.50,000.

Chief Minister Green Cover Mission

Plantation will be done on a large area of vacant hills in the state so that by starting plantation from one end, green cover can be provided to the entire hill.

For this, 250 hectares will be selected in 12 districts of the state under the Chief Minister’s Green Cover Mission. Plantation of climate-friendly plant species will be done in the selected areas.

Chief Minister’s Road and Maintenance Scheme

Chief Minister Road and Maintenance Scheme will be started to provide excellent quality roads in the state. Under this, Rs 200 crore will be spent in 2023-24.

Rajiv Gandhi Self Employment Scheme

Under the Rajiv Gandhi Self-Employment Scheme, machinery and tools in dental clinics, fisheries units, e-taxi and solar power projects up to 1 MW will be included for self-employment. The subsidy on e-taxi will be 50 percent for all classes.

Sadbhavna Yojana 2023

Sadbhawna Yojana 2023 will be launched this year itself to facilitate traders, manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers. Under this, pending cases under the General Sales Tax, Central Sales Tax and Entry Fee etc. Acts will be settled.

Chief Minister Employment Resolution Service

Mukhyamantri Rozgar Sankalp Seva Yojana will be started to provide employment opportunities to the youth at the state, country and international level.

For this, the Employment MIS software will be amended. Through this, the youth of far-flung areas of the state will be linked with the employment opportunities available at the state, country and international level so that proper job placement can be done for the youth of the state.

The budget will write a new story of the development of the Congress government: Pratibha

State Congress President MP Pratibha Singh has appreciated the budget presented by Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu in the assembly.

Pratibha Singh has described the budget as a new saga of all-round development. He has said that this budget will write a new chapter in the development of the Congress government in the state.

Pratibha Singh has given prominence to development in the budget as well as useful in removing unemployment and providing self-employment to the youth. He said that every section has been taken care of in the budget.

