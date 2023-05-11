Nari Samman Yojana: 2.31 lakh women of Himachal will get Rs 1,500 from June, notification will be issued soon

Nari Samman Yojana: 2.31 lakh women of Himachal Pradesh will start getting Rs 1,500 per month from June. The Department of Empowerment of Scheduled Castes, Other Backward Classes, Minorities, and Specially Abled has submitted the proposal to the government after amending the rules.

Now soon a notification will be issued in this regard. In the first phase in the state, Rs 1,500 will be given to women taking pension of Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,150. Other eligible women in the age group of 18 to 59 years will be included in the scheme in a phased manner.

The condition of bringing an income certificate from Gram Panchayat has also been removed. At present, widows, single, abandoned, disabled, and leprosy women are getting a monthly pension of Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,150.

The age of some women is also more than 60 years under Divyang Pension. In the first phase, the government has made a budget provision of 416 crores to pay the amount under this scheme. On the other hand, the department has prepared a proposal and sent it to the government to give Rs 1,500 to the women of Spiti.