CBSE 12th Result Declared, This time 87.33 Percent Students Passed

CBSE Board has declared the result of the class 12th board exam today. CBSE Board has announced the results of the CBSE Class 12th Exam.

The Central Board of Secondary Education issued the security pin of DigiLocker a day ago. CBSE 12th result has been announced just a day after the release of the security pin. Students can check from the official website of CBSE https://results.cbse.nic.in.

This year 87.33% of students have passed the CBSE Board 12th examination. This time there has been a decrease of 5.38 percent in the result.

The pass percentage of the CBSE 12th Result for Trivandrum Zone has been 99.91%. On the other hand, the pass percentage of girls in this board exam has been 90.68% and that of boys has been 84.67%, which is 6.01% better.

On the other hand, in the CBSE Board 12th result, JNV topped in the school category, KV 92.1%. Here 1,12,836 students got more than 90 percent and 22,622 got more than 95 percent marks.

According to the data received, the pass percentage of CBSE 12th has dropped by 5.38 percentage points. A total of 16,96,349 students have appeared in the CBSE Board Class 12th examination. There are 115 subjects for class 12th.

This year, 38 lakh students appeared in the board examination of the Central Board of Secondary Education. After the 12th, now waiting for CBSE 10th result.

CBSE Result 2023 can also be checked on the official websites cbseresults.nic.in and digilocker.gov.in. After the CBSE 12th result, there is a possibility that the board may announce the CBSE 10th result today or tomorrow. The board has updated its result website, results.cbse.nic.in 2023.