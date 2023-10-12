Chances of rain and snowfall for four days in Himachal

Shimla: A fresh western disturbance is likely to become active in Himachal Pradesh from the night of 13 October. Due to its effect, there are chances of rain and snowfall in the state for four days from October 14.

According to Meteorological Center Shimla, there is a possibility of rain in many plains and central hilly parts of the state from October 14 to 17.

Whereas higher mountainous areas may experience rain and snowfall. The weather is expected to remain clear in all parts of the state till October 13.

Yellow alert for thunderstorm in some parts has also been issued for October 15. On the other hand, the weather remained clear in the state on Wednesday. Cold has increased in the morning and evening in the upper areas of the state.

Know the possible forecast of rain from October to December

A long-term forecast of rainfall for the post monsoon season has also been issued by the Meteorological Department.

According to the probable forecast, there is a possibility of normal to above normal rainfall in many areas in Northwest India from October to December.

However, some areas of northwest India including Himachal Pradesh are likely to receive below normal rainfall. Most parts of India are likely to receive below normal rainfall during October.

However, many areas of South Peninsular India, parts of the Northeast and most of the northern region of the country are likely to receive above normal rainfall. Rainfall across the country is more likely to be normal during the month of October.

Temperature likely to be above normal in October

According to the department, the maximum temperature at most places in the country in October is likely to be above normal.

Similarly, except some areas of North-East India, the minimum temperature is likely to be above normal in most parts. At the same time, the maximum and minimum temperatures in Himachal Pradesh are likely to be above normal.

minimum and maximum temperature

Minimum measurement in Shimla, 12.8, Sundernagar 12.2, Bhuntar 9.6, Kalpa 5.0, Dharamshala 15.2, Una 15.0, Nahan 17.5, Keylong 2.3, Palampur 12.5, Solan 10.6, Manali 7.1, Kangra 13.9, Mandi 12.5, Bilaspur 17.7, Chamba 1. 3.2, Dalhousie 14.2; degrees Celsius has been recorded.

On the other hand, the maximum temperature was recorded in Chamba 30.0, Kangra 30.4, Dharamshala 29.9, Shimla 23.2, Sundernagar 31.4, Mandi 31.5, Bilaspur 32.1, Barthin 30.1, Reckong Peo 26.4, Solan 27.8 and Dhaula Kuan 32.1 degrees Celsius.