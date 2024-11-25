Upgrade Tanda Medical College to PGIMER, demand Kangra residents

There is a growing demand to elevate Tanda Medical College (TMC) to an institution equivalent in stature to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

The need seems to be urgent, while looking at the significant challenges faced by a large section of the population in Kangra and Chamba districts for availing good quality healthcare services.

People opine that for residents of the nearby areas in Dehra, Palampur, Kangra Nurpur and Chamba, the existing infrastructure at Tanda could be a crucial asset, if upgraded.

They feel that long travel time to other specialised centres, such as the IGMC, Shimla, and the PGI, Chandigarh, poses unnecessary burden on patients, particularly in case of emergencies.

Satish Sharma, a resident of Panchrukhi, recently met Kangra MP with a delegation requesting him for TMC’s upgradation to put an end to frequent referrals to Chandigarh and Shimla for medical treatment. They have series of tales wherein patients and their families had to undergo a lot of inconvenience for treatment.

There are many others, who consider it an important and sensitive issue, which is not only related to delivery of health services, but is also deeply connected to the lives of poor and middleclass people. As per them, private hospitals being expensive are out of bound for the poor.

Upgrading Tanda Medical College to the PGIMER level would not only ensure availability of advanced medical treatment for residents in the region, but also improve local expertise through postgraduate training, benefiting both healthcare professionals and patients alike. It could alleviate patients’ sufferings and ensure that they receive the specialised healthcare they deserve on the door step.

When asked for his comments on the possible upgradation of the Tanda Medical College, its Principal Dr Milap Sharma said their institution was gradually improving healthcare services.

He made a specific reference to successful renal surgery and advancement in Neuro Department at the college. He too seemed convinced that still a lot needs to be done for the medical college for upgrading it to a state of the art institution.