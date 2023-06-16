Tet’s 2033 Application Rejected, Read the full news

Shimla: On behalf of the State School Education Board, 39 thousand 516 candidates from all over the state had applied for the new session of TET 2023-25, out of which the applications of 2033 candidates have been cancelled.

The board has canceled this application form due to the timely submission of fees and incomplete filling by the candidates. The board had given time from May 9 to May 31 for the examination to be held on seven subjects of Tet.

Despite this, the board had given time till June 5 to deposit the fees. Even after that, the applications of the students who had not deposited the fees have been cancelled.

The teacher Eligibility Test is going to be held across the state from June 18, in which 37 thousand 483 candidates from all over the state will participate in the examination, for which the board has set up 310 examination centers across the state.

This exam is going to be held for seven different subjects. The first exam will be on June 18 for Shastri subject.

polytechnic exam from 22 June

Hospice. On behalf of the Himachal Pradesh Board of Technical Education, the engineering and non-engineering examinations of polytechnics are starting from June 22.

For which the board has set 34 centers across the state. Board of Technical Education has issued admit cards for regular and re-appear students of N-12, N-17, N-22 and D-Pharmacy scheme appearing in engineering and non-engineering examinations of polytechnics.