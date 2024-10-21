Shimla: Process to demolish illegal parts of Sanjauli mosque begins

The demolition work of unauthorised floors of a mosque in Shimla’s Sanjauli has begun.

Muhammad Latif, president, Sanjauli Mosque Committee, said the committee has received no objection certificate (NOC) to raze the floors by the Himachal Pradesh Waqf Board.

He said he had also informed this to the district administration, Municipal Corporation, Shimla, as well as the Superintendent of Police (SP).

“We have talked to the labourers and if they come today we will start the demolition of the structure from today,” he said. He said it might take three to four months to raze the floors as the committee is utilising its own funds for the work.

The step came after the Commissioner’s Court had directed the Sanjauli Mosque Committee to raze the unauthorised floors of the structure.

After receiving the orders, the committee sought permission to raze the unauthorised floors from the Himachal Pradesh Waqf Board as the property is owned by the board.