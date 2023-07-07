Recruitment in government departments of Himachal will be done only on existing contract terms

Shimla: Recruitments in government departments of Himachal Pradesh will now be done under the present rules of contract only. The State Government has instructed the Personnel Department to issue new instructions in this regard after three months of exercise.

After this, the requisition for new recruitment will start going to the Public Service Commission from all the departments. Now the recruitment process will start for more than 6000 posts.

In fact, in the cabinet meeting held on April 13, 2023, it was decided to change Rule 4 and Rule 15A in the rules for contract recruitment.

Due to this, the period of contract service was to run till the government notified instead of the present two years and the salary was also to be received on a fixed basis.

To implement this decision of the cabinet, the Personnel Department also got the file completed by the Public Service Commission and the Law Department, but the Chief Minister’s Office had given instructions to hold it before the notification was issued.

In this, 530 posts of School Lecturer New were filled in the cabinet of April 13 itself. After this, 5200 posts of TGT and JBT came in Elementary Department, but even these recruitments have not started yet.

The reason was that after April 13, the cabinet had given permission for the meetings held between June 30 with the condition that the departments concerned would take separate permission from the Department of Personnel and Finance.

That’s why the Personnel Department was also not approving the posts of new recruits. Now the State Government has asked the Personnel Department to issue new instructions on the contract recruitment rules.

In this, information will be given to all the departments that the recruitment will be done under the current contract rules only. As soon as this instruction is issued, new recruitment will start on more than 6000 posts.

