Sunshine in the plains, light snowfall in Rohtang and Shinkula

Light snowfall was seen at Rohtang Shinkula in Himachal Pradesh on Monday morning. The weather is expected to remain clear in the lower areas for the next three-four days. Whereas in high altitude areas there may be snowfall along with rain.

Although the movement of vehicles on the Manali-Keylang route is smooth, but if the weather conditions remain like this, the movement may be affected. A five feet high layer of snow at both ends of the tunnel is ready to welcome the tourists. Mr. KD Sharma who is the DSP of Manali said that if the weather is fine, tourists will be able to see the tunnel in four-by-four vehicles within a day or two. The weather is expected to remain clear in the lower areas but while there is a possibility of rain and snowfall in the higher areas.

The minimum and maximum temperatures have been increasing in the state for the last two days. For the first time in the season, the maximum temperature in Una has crossed 30 degrees Celsius. Director of Meteorological Department Surendra Pal says that the trend of increase in temperature will continue, but the possibility of snowfall in higher altitude places will still remain.