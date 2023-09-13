Notification released for recruitment of 20 thousand junior teachers, apply online till 10th October

If you are thinking of becoming a teacher, then your wait is over. The government has made bumper recruitments. Odisha School Education Program Authority (OSEPA) has issued a notification for the recruitment of 20 thousand junior teachers in primary and upper primary government schools across the state.

OSEPA sources said on Monday that the teacher recruitment process will be online and candidates will be selected on the basis of marks obtained in the Computer Based Test (CBT) examination. District-wise and category-wise posts will be available on OSEPA website.

Interested candidates can apply online between 13 September to 10 October. B.Ed students will be eligible for this examination. Official sources said that the salary for the post of junior teacher will be Rs 25 thousand to Rs 35,400.