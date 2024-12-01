Youth kidnapped in Baddi

Three youths kidnapped a youth by dragging him into an SUV near Vardhman Textiles at Baddi in this district on Saturday evening. A video of the incident has gone viral.

Motorists were seen driving on the road as usual with none bothering to intercept as the miscreants managed to kidnap the youth.

The trio got down from the SUV and after crossing the road dragged the youth standing on the other side of the road and bundled him into the car even as the victim resisted the attempt. He was beaten up as he tried to free himself from their clutches.

The police have registered a case after the video went viral, said Additional SP Baddi Ashok Verma.