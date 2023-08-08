Students of government schools who pass NEET-JEE will be honored

Shimla: Students of government schools of the state who pass NEET and JEE exams will be honoured. The Directorate of Higher Education and the Avanti Fellows Association have jointly started preparations for the event. The date of the felicitation ceremony will be decided as soon as the Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu gets the time.

About 215 students of the state have passed the NEET and JEE exams this year. It has been decided to organize a felicitation ceremony in honor of the students of government schools of the state who have passed NEET and JEE examinations. Meritorious students and their parents will be called in Shimla for the function.

The Education Department is going to take this new initiative to encourage the students of government schools towards competitive examinations.

The meritorious will be felicitated by Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and Education Minister Rohit Thakur.

The Directorate of Higher Education and Avanti Fellows Association, which provides free coaching for NEET and JEE in the state, will organize the Abhinandan ceremony.

Higher Education Director Dr. Amarjit Kumar Sharma said that many students of government schools have passed NEET and JEE exams.

It has been decided to organize a felicitation ceremony in honor of these students. This will also increase the enthusiasm of other students studying in government schools.