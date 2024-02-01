Registration begins for SSC Selection Post Phase 12

The registration process for Staff Selection Commission Phase 12 Recruitment has started today, i.e. February 1. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website ssc.nic.in.
The last date for submission of the application form is 28 February 2024. Under SSC Selection Post Phase 12, recruitment has been done for 5639 posts. The exam for this recruitment will be held from 6th to 8th May.
Educational Qualification
Candidates must have completed 10th, 12th, or graduation from a recognized board.
Age
The minimum age of the candidates should not be less than 18 years and maximum should not be more than 30 years.
Fees
General, OBC, EWS: Rs 100
SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen and Women Candidates: Free
Salary
- Technical Assistant: Rs 5200-20200, Grade Pay Rs 2800
- Senior Translator: Rs 9300-34800, Grade Pay Rs 4600
- Language Instructor: Rs 9300-34800, Grade Pay Rs 4800
- Technical Assistant (Economics): Rs 9300-34800, Grade Pay Rs 4200
- Filter Pump Driver: Rs 5200-20200 Grade Pay Rs 1900
- Senior Audio Visual Assistant: Rs 9300-34800 with grade pay Rs 4200
- Junior Engineer Chemical: Rs 9300-34800, Grade Pay Rs 4200
- Data Entry Operator Grade A: Grade Pay Rs 5200-20200 Rs 2400
- Junior Draftsman: Rs 5200-20200 with grade pay Rs 2800
- Canteen Attendant: 5200-20200 grade pay Rs 1800
Selection Process
- written exam
- Document Verification
- skill test
- medical exam
Apply like this
- Go to the official website ssc.nic.in.
- Click on the Apply Online link related to recruitment.
- Complete the registration process by filling the registration form.
- Submit the form by paying the fees.
- Take a printout of it and keep it.