Registration begins for SSC Selection Post Phase 12

The registration process for Staff Selection Commission Phase 12 Recruitment has started today, i.e. February 1. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website ssc.nic.in.

The last date for submission of the application form is 28 February 2024. Under SSC Selection Post Phase 12, recruitment has been done for 5639 posts. The exam for this recruitment will be held from 6th to 8th May.

Educational Qualification

Candidates must have completed 10th, 12th, or graduation from a recognized board.

Age

The minimum age of the candidates should not be less than 18 years and maximum should not be more than 30 years.

Fees

General, OBC, EWS: Rs 100

SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen and Women Candidates: Free

Salary

Technical Assistant: Rs 5200-20200, Grade Pay Rs 2800

Senior Translator: Rs 9300-34800, Grade Pay Rs 4600

Language Instructor: Rs 9300-34800, Grade Pay Rs 4800

Technical Assistant (Economics): Rs 9300-34800, Grade Pay Rs 4200

Filter Pump Driver: Rs 5200-20200 Grade Pay Rs 1900

Senior Audio Visual Assistant: Rs 9300-34800 with grade pay Rs 4200

Junior Engineer Chemical: Rs 9300-34800, Grade Pay Rs 4200

Data Entry Operator Grade A: Grade Pay Rs 5200-20200 Rs 2400

Junior Draftsman: Rs 5200-20200 with grade pay Rs 2800

Canteen Attendant: 5200-20200 grade pay Rs 1800

Selection Process

written exam

Document Verification

skill test

medical exam

Apply like this