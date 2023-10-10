Batchwise recruitment of TGT starts for 1400 posts

After getting permission from the Himachal Government, the Elementary Education Department has started batchwise recruitment in Trained Graduate Teacher i.e.

TGT cadre in Himachal. Director of Elementary Education Ghanshyam Chand has issued the recruitment notice and asked to start this process immediately. A total of 1400 posts will be filled in the TGT cadre from the batch itself.

In this, 420 posts have been given in TGT Arts, 306 in Non-Medical and 172 in Medical. Apart from this, 353 teachers will be recruited in the ex-serviceman quota, 90 for the disabled and 68 teachers will be recruited in the sports quota.

These posts have been sent to Ex-Servicemen Corporation, Social Justice and Empowerment Department and Sports Department. These posts will be sponsored from these three departments. The recruitment rules of TGT have also been changed in the recruitment notice.

In 2019, NCTE had made arrangements to take post graduation marks in case of less marks in graduation for the recruitment of TGT. This option has been implemented for the first time in Himachal.

That is, if general category candidates do not have 50 percent marks in graduation, then 50 percent marks in post graduation can be taken for Bharti. In Himachal, reserved categories already have five percent relaxation in eligibility marks.

Now the Elementary Education Department itself will conduct counseling for the recruitment of TGT and in batchwise recruitment, the appointment will be on contract basis for two years at a salary of Rs 22,860 per month.

On the other hand, after TGT, the Elementary Education Department is also going to advertise the posts of JBT and Shastri for batchwise recruitment. Actually, the counseling module is being changed in the recruitment process of JBT, so that time can be saved.

B.Ed is now being removed forever from JBT recruitment. This is happening after the decision from the Supreme Court, while the recruitment rules for the recruitment of Shastri will also be changed.

The government has given Shastri the status of TGT Sanskrit in Himachal, hence graduation and B.Ed can be considered in the recruitment rules.

The years of the current batch are also mentioned in the recruitment notice issued by the Elementary Education Department.

In TGT Arts, the batch of September 2001 is running for General category, while in TGT Non Medical, the batch of 1999 is running, in TGT Medical the same batch is of 2002.

If we talk about the nearest batch, TGT is the batch of 2018 in non medical ST category. That means TGT non-medical general category candidates are going to get job after 24 years of doing B.Ed.