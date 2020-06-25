COVID-19 claims one more life in Kangra

A 57-year-old man of Bhawarna village in Palampur area, who had travelled from Delhi on June 29 died at Ner Chowk Hospital, Mandi, today. He was initially under institutional quarantine at Parour, Kangra. However, he turned symptomatic on the night of June 22 and was shifted to the COVID Containment Centre Dharamsala Zonal Hospital. He tested positive for the virus on June 23.

During the course of the treatment, he was also found to be suffering from diabetes and chronic renal disease. Since the patient required dialysis, he was shifted to Medical College, Ner Chowk Mandi, on June 23.

With one, the number of deaths reported in Himachal due to the virus has gone up to seven, including two from Kangra district.

Source : The Tribune

