Counseling date of postponed Shastri recruitment should be decided soon

Shimla: The government and education department have been thanked by the Trained Unemployed B.Ed Shastri Association of Himachal Pradesh for restarting the halted Shastri recruitment process.

It should be recalled that the Education Department had scheduled counselling for this Shastri batchwise recruiting process for November 17–18.

Counselling for November 17 had already been completed, however on November 18, the government halted counselling for administrative reasons. Shastri recruiting has now been recommenced by the state government and the education department.

The candidates who were deprived of this recruitment process have heaved a sigh of relief. Now they are waiting for the rescheduling of the counseling date.

However, in Kangra district, Deputy Director Mohindra Kumar has ordered the Shastri process on January 5.

In this, there will be one day’s stalled recruitment, and those who were left can also participate. The union said that the counseling date of the postponed recruitment should be fixed soon, so that the posts of Shastri teachers lying vacant in the schools can be filled.