Students will be able to give PG exams anywhere HPU administration gave relief due to bad weather

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh University has issued orders regarding PG examinations on Saturday. The University has given relaxation in the selection of examination centers to the students appearing for PG examinations.

The Controller of Examinations of HPU has issued these orders on Saturday. It has been said in the orders that from July 24, PG examinations are to be conducted across the state.

Due to bad weather, if the students cannot reach their designated centers to take the exam, then they can go to any nearby exam center and give the exam.

These PG examinations are to be held from 24 July to 23 August. Keeping in view the safety and convenience of the students, HPU has given this exemption to the students.

PG examinations will be long, so now this exemption has been given for the first two to three papers. Later, depending on the weather conditions, the university can also change it.

Admission for the PG course in evening study from tomorrow

The process of admission to the PG course under Evening Study in Himachal Pradesh University will run from July 24 to August 31. In this, the merit list of the students will be released on August 1 and students can deposit the fees from August 2.

Journalism students did not get the exemption

Exams are also to be held from Monday for various PG courses in journalism in HPU. Students from all over the state will participate in it. These exams are to be held under Icdol.

Many of these girl students are from such areas of the district, where roads are currently closed due to rain. In such a situation, these students were demanding a change in the examination centers from the university management, which has not happened yet.

University officials say that there are only about 25 to 30 students appearing for PG examinations in journalism. They will have to come to the center of the University located in Shimla to appear for the examinations.